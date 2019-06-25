Upgrading township creches

25 June 2019 9:18 PM

Guest : Helene Brand | Marketing Manager for Grow with Educare Schools GROW Educare Centres is a non-profit organisation that provides women living in lowincome communities the opportunity to convert their creches into high-quality, feepaying, private creches that are also viable businesses using the principles of social enterprise. Although President Ramaphosa and the Nelson Mandela Foundation have placed a renewed focus on Early Childhood Development Centres; Our client believes that under resourced township creches in particular are often forgotten by the public. Many township creches struggle to provide key teaching aids like stationery, books, toys and in some cases food to their pupils.