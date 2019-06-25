25 June 2019 9:36 PM

Guest : Cathy Specific from Gate 69 At last Thursday SONA 3 drag queens, Cape Town's Cathy , Holly & Molly were guests of the Democratic Alliance's MP Micheal Walters . There appearance caused quite a stir at Parliament. one of the trio Cathy Specific from Gate 69 joins us on the line to talk about the glamourous SONA appearance