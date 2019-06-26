Guest : Arthur Goldstuck | MD at World Wide Worx | Tonight we are joined by World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck as we take a look at affordable smartphones, not everyone is in the market for a R10 000 cellphone, some folks just want a phone that can Whatsapp & go online without the bells & whistles.
Cheap Smartphones
|
26 June 2019 9:39 PM
|
26 June 2019 9:10 PM
|
26 June 2019 8:55 PM
|
25 June 2019 10:03 PM
|
25 June 2019 9:36 PM
|
25 June 2019 9:18 PM
|
25 June 2019 8:57 PM
|
25 June 2019 8:31 PM
|
24 June 2019 10:05 PM