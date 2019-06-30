Mitchell's Plain - CPF

30 June 2019 10:06 PM

Guest : Abie Isaacs With more than 10 murders a day recorded in cape Town since the beginning of 2019 it;s projected that the City will have approximately 3,893 violent deaths by year end if the killings continue at the current rate . The SAPS Anti Gang Unit launched before the elections by President Ramaphosa in Hanover Park has been has been set up to fail claims a lawyer representing the unit's Commander Maj-Gen Andre Lincoln. The Gang Unit was in the news recently when 6 members were injured in an ambush in Samora Machel when an operation went horribly wrong. CPF's are up in arms and are threatening to protest against the lack of action & a viable plan to combat gang violence by picketing outside the provincial police headquarters.