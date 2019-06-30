Homeless Harassment

30 June 2019 10:44 PM

Guest : Tony Tresadern Toni Tresadern runs a soup kitchen for the homeless in Bothasig in the Northern Suburbs, she has been noticing an increase in the harassment of homeless people in the area by security companies & law Enforcement. Homeless folks are being fined exorbitant amounts for vagrancy & loitering & threatened with arrest if they do not appear in court. The security firms & law enforcement conduct regular " clean up operations" where the possessions of the homeless like blankets , clothes & trolleys are confiscated, many of these items were donated to the homeless. Toni wants to talk to us about this unfair harassment of people who unfortunately thru no fault of their own ended up on the streets.