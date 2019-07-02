Tonight with Lester Podcast

ENT on sinus infections & aircon


Guest : Dr Gary Kroukamp Are aircons to blame if you're suffering from sinusitus & dont seem to be able to recover? Most of us are in agreement that aircons do play a role but that's not what medical experts are saying, joining us tonight is Dr Gary Kroukamp an Ear, Nose & Throat Specialist for his thoughts on this problem affecting alot of us during the winter months.

2 July 2019 10:02 PM
Rand firms as dollar slips, stocks down
Rand firms as dollar slips, stocks down

At 1535 GMT, the rand was 0.35% firmer at 14.0900 per dollar, as the US currency slipped from two-week highs.
It's not all doom and gloom, says Motshekga after findings on SA schools
It's not all doom and gloom, says Motshekga after findings on SA schools

The minister launched the Talis report on Tuesday, which investigated the conditions of teaching and learning in schools across the world.

No decision yet from PP on Ramaphosa's actions in Gordhan case
No decision yet from PP on Ramaphosa's actions in Gordhan case

This seems to be the question as the impasse between the Public Protector and the president continued over the implementation of remedial action against Pravin Gordhan.

