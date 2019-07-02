Guest : Dr Gary Kroukamp Are aircons to blame if you're suffering from sinusitus & dont seem to be able to recover? Most of us are in agreement that aircons do play a role but that's not what medical experts are saying, joining us tonight is Dr Gary Kroukamp an Ear, Nose & Throat Specialist for his thoughts on this problem affecting alot of us during the winter months.
ENT on sinus infections & aircon
