Guests : Sedick Simons Shihaam Samaai 2De Vrou or Second Wife is a locally produced short film that has been getting a lot of attention in Cape Town, it deals with a common but unspoken about practice of taking a second wife in the Muslim community . It tells the story of Nuraan who on a trip to her local butcher discovers that her husband Achmat has taken a second wife without her knowledge. We are joined in the studio by the producer Sedick Simons who made the film to also serve as an educational tool joins us in studio, he is also joined by cast members...
