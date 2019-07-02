Tonight with Lester Podcast

Zena Wood


Guest : Zena Wood Zena Wood. is currently living and working as a producer, director, first assistant director and performer in New York City. Zena started in the acting industry in Cape Town and has been working in New York City for 5 years now. She did her BA at Stellenbosch University and then a film course in the US. She graduated from New York Film Academy in 2014. She is currently a freelancer in production in New York. MORE ABOUT ZENA: Zena Wood is a producer, writer, 1st Assistant Director, production coordinator and performer living in New York City. 30 years old actress and producer, born-and-bred in Kuilsriver who pursued her dream to work in the USA. Zena graduated from Waterfront Theatre School in Cape Town in 2012, and completed her film qualification at New York Film Academy in 2015. She began producing political documentaries and mockumentaries in her home country, South Africa, and moved to the US to continue producing and performing. She has since produced and AD’ed on films such as Blacklight, I Heart Jenny and Life After her which was selected to screen at Festival de Cannes 2017. She has also co-ordinated for many Fortune 500 companies. In her free time, she enjoys yoga, competing in Latin dancing championships, writing for comedy and acting or directing in the musical theater world whenever she can. (She competes regularly in the US in various dance championships). She recently got accepted into Nomad Academy 2019. A program aimed at young self starters wanting to create meaningful careers. 30 professionals were chosen from applications all over the world. Reasons why Zena would make for a great interview: Chat about her dream to make it in the US as an actress and producer. How easy/difficult it is to achieve that dream as a non-US citizen. What her 2019 plans are. Upcoming productions and films she's working on. Advice to any young people wanting to achieve success abroad. How she has adapted to working in the US Film and TV industry. What she deems important for a meaningful career.

