Guest: CHRIS MALGAS. Joining us live in our studio is Chris Malgas, a recently retired Correctional Services warden who for decades worked at the notorious Pollsmoor prison. We talk to him about his career, what it was like working with some of the countries most violent criminals everyday , the dangers involved & seeing the same faces come through the doors of the prison time after time.
Former Pollsmoor Prison Warder tells all.
