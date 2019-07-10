Tonight with Lester Podcast

James Small


Guest : Liam De Carme Former Springbok winger James Small has died at the age of 50. It's understood he suffered a heart attack and died at a Johannesburg hospital on Wednesday. Small played 47 Tests for the Springboks between 1992 and 1997 and was part of the team that won the 1995 Rugby World Cup on home soil. He also played provincially for the Lions, Sharks and Western Province. He made his international debut against the All Blacks in 1992 and made his final appearance against Scotland in 1997. In that final test match, he scored his 20th try, becoming the leading Springbok try scorer at the time, eclipsing Danie Gerber’s record. Small became the first-ever Springbok to be sent off in a match due to his dissent towards a referee. In recent years, he turned to coaching and assisted Robert du Preez at NWU-Pukke and the Leopards before joining Pirates in Johannesburg as an assistant coach. Small was not without controversy though; in 2001, he admitted to abusing his girlfriend at the time Christina Storm-Nel. He was the fourth member of the Springbok squad from 1995 to pass away, after Kitch Christie (coach), Ruben Kruger (flank) and Joost van der Westhuizen (scrumhalf). Joining us on the line from Johannesburg is rugby writer Liam del Carme 083 601 8441

Afcon 2019

10 July 2019 8:53 PM
'Action Kommandant'-Remembering Ashley Kriel.

9 July 2019 10:07 PM
Gangs in Coloured communities.

9 July 2019 9:49 PM
Gang Wars Trilogy.

9 July 2019 9:37 PM
Favelas and Military presence.

9 July 2019 9:04 PM
#beautifulNews

8 July 2019 10:08 PM
Township property boom.

8 July 2019 10:07 PM
U Dream pilots in Cairo.

8 July 2019 9:21 PM
Phillipi massacare.

8 July 2019 9:03 PM
EWN Headlines
Over 1,000 fake marriages annulled since last year - Motsolaedi
Over 1,000 fake marriages annulled since last year - Motsolaedi

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Wednesday mentioned the issue during his budget vote speech in Parliament.

Breytenbach recuses herself from Parly review of Jiba, Mrwebi case
Breytenbach recuses herself from Parly review of Jiba, Mrwebi case

Member of Parliament Glynnis Breytenbach, a former prosecutor employed by the NPA, testified against both Jiba and Mrwebi at the Mokgoro Commission of Inquiry.
ANC KZN confirms extension of Zandile Gumede’s special leave
ANC KZN confirms extension of Zandile Gumede’s special leave

This effectively means Fawzia Peer would continue to serve as eThekwini’s acting mayor.

