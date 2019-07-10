Afcon 2019

10 July 2019 8:53 PM

Guests : Sizwe Mbebe Sam Owolabi South Africa coach Stuart Baxter will keep Nigeria guessing over the approach he will adopt in their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarterfinal on Wednesday after diverting from his usual style in the 1-0 win over hosts Egypt. Under Baxter, South Africa normally play with a counter-attacking style but surprised Egypt on Saturday by diverting from that slightly and deploying an aggressive high press. However, the Englishman would not reveal whether he would try that approach against the Super Eagles. South Africa, who hosted Afcon in 2013, beat Nigeria away in their opening match of the Afcon qualifiers in June 2017 — one of Rohr’s first games in charge of Nigeria — and were held 1-1 in the return. The Bafana Bafana have been in the doldrums in recent years and, before this year’s tournament, had not won an Afcon finals match outside South Africa since 2004 when they beat Tunisia. They have also missed the last two World Cups.