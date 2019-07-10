Afcon 2019

Tonight with Lester Podcast

Guests : Sizwe Mbebe                Sam Owolabi South Africa coach Stuart Baxter will keep Nigeria guessing over the approach he will adopt in their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarterfinal on Wednesday after diverting from his usual style in the 1-0 win over hosts Egypt. Under Baxter, South Africa normally play with a counter-attacking style but surprised Egypt on Saturday by diverting from that slightly and deploying an aggressive high press. However, the Englishman would not reveal whether he would try that approach against the Super Eagles. South Africa, who hosted Afcon in 2013, beat Nigeria away in their opening match of the Afcon qualifiers in June 2017 — one of Rohr’s first games in charge of Nigeria — and were held 1-1 in the return. The Bafana Bafana have been in the doldrums in recent years and, before this year’s tournament, had not won an Afcon finals match outside South Africa since 2004 when they beat Tunisia. They have also missed the last two World Cups.

James Small

10 July 2019 8:40 PM
'Action Kommandant'-Remembering Ashley Kriel.

9 July 2019 10:07 PM
Gangs in Coloured communities.

9 July 2019 9:49 PM
Gang Wars Trilogy.

9 July 2019 9:37 PM
Favelas and Military presence.

9 July 2019 9:04 PM
#beautifulNews

8 July 2019 10:08 PM
Township property boom.

8 July 2019 10:07 PM
U Dream pilots in Cairo.

8 July 2019 9:21 PM
Phillipi massacare.

8 July 2019 9:03 PM
