Tonight with Lester Podcast

Beautiful News


Guest : Sikelela Dibe The rumble of a coffee grinder and its aroma filtered through the street. Sikelela Dibela stood in his mother’s garage in Khayelitsha, ready to pour a flat white for customers. At first, the only transactions taking place were passersby exchanging waves. But Dibela continued to roast the beans, all while dreaming of a café revolution in the township. Dibela started from humble beginnings. He dropped out of school in Grade 9 and found a job as a dishwasher in a café. “After a couple of months, I got the opportunity of making coffee,” Dibela says. He soon climbed from kitchen worker to barista to store manager. Inspired by his expertise and people skills, Dibela’s employers sent him to train upcoming staff at franchises in London. As his brewing skills advanced overseas, so did Khayelitsha’s infrastructure and creative scene back home. It inspired Dibela’s entrepreneurial efforts upon his return. In 2016, Dibela opened Siki’s Koffee Kafe from his home. Despite the slow start, it’s since become a local favourite. Here, every sip is accompanied by the taste of social consciousness. Dibela uses a custom blend of beans sourced from Burundi, Ethiopia and Kenya and roasted by Mzukisi Xhati. It’s part of his vision to support companies that started with nothing – just like him. Creatives, entrepreneurs, and students work towards their hopes in the very same space where Dibela planted his own.

Afcon 2019

Afcon 2019

10 July 2019 8:53 PM
James Small

James Small

10 July 2019 8:40 PM
'Action Kommandant'-Remembering Ashley Kriel.

'Action Kommandant'-Remembering Ashley Kriel.

9 July 2019 10:07 PM
Gangs in Coloured communities.

Gangs in Coloured communities.

9 July 2019 9:49 PM
Gang Wars Trilogy.

Gang Wars Trilogy.

9 July 2019 9:37 PM
Favelas and Military presence.

Favelas and Military presence.

9 July 2019 9:04 PM
#beautifulNews

#beautifulNews

8 July 2019 10:08 PM
Township property boom.

Township property boom.

8 July 2019 10:07 PM
U Dream pilots in Cairo.

U Dream pilots in Cairo.

8 July 2019 9:21 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Over 1,000 fake marriages annulled since last year - Motsolaedi
Over 1,000 fake marriages annulled since last year - Motsolaedi

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Wednesday mentioned the issue during his budget vote speech in Parliament.

Breytenbach recuses herself from Parly review of Jiba, Mrwebi case
Breytenbach recuses herself from Parly review of Jiba, Mrwebi case

Member of Parliament Glynnis Breytenbach, a former prosecutor employed by the NPA, testified against both Jiba and Mrwebi at the Mokgoro Commission of Inquiry.
ANC KZN confirms extension of Zandile Gumede’s special leave
ANC KZN confirms extension of Zandile Gumede’s special leave

This effectively means Fawzia Peer would continue to serve as eThekwini’s acting mayor.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us