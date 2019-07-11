Tonight with Lester Podcast

Marlene Le Roux


Guest : Marlene Le Roux Artscape Theatre Centre was honoured with a Fair Saturday Foundation Award in Spain on June 24, for being at the helm of transformation through the Arts. The ceremony was held at the prestigious Guggenheim museum in Bilbao. The award is for Artscape as well as for CEO, Marlene Le Roux’s sterling work as Arts practitioner in the country. According to the Fair Saturday awards committee, Artscape Theatre Centre was chosen for its “commitment to promoting essential values through its wide range of diverse and accessible programmes.” The award is also to acknowledge, in particular, the courage and determination shown by Le Roux as an advocate for human rights and as a social leader in the support for the rights of minorities and vulnerable groups including the disabled. Marlene joins us live from the CapeTalk studio

Onder die brug

Onder die brug

11 July 2019 10:04 PM
Tech Talk with Nazareen

Tech Talk with Nazareen

11 July 2019 9:48 PM
Hiking with Tim Lundy

Hiking with Tim Lundy

11 July 2019 9:04 PM
Beautiful News

Beautiful News

10 July 2019 10:05 PM
Afcon 2019

Afcon 2019

10 July 2019 8:53 PM
James Small

James Small

10 July 2019 8:40 PM
'Action Kommandant'-Remembering Ashley Kriel.

'Action Kommandant'-Remembering Ashley Kriel.

9 July 2019 10:07 PM
Gangs in Coloured communities.

Gangs in Coloured communities.

9 July 2019 9:49 PM
Gang Wars Trilogy.

Gang Wars Trilogy.

9 July 2019 9:37 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Mantashe: Energy Dept is a regulator, not a lobby group
Mantashe: Energy Dept is a regulator, not a lobby group

On Tuesday, the minister delivered the budget for mineral resources, which forms part of the reconfigured department which now includes energy.
Nxesi assures S. Africans that UIF savings are proctected
Nxesi assures S. Africans that UIF savings are proctected

The minister said the UIF had budgeted R7.9 billion over the next three years to focus on jobs and training.

NGOs to take on City of CT over fines for homeless people
NGOs to take on City of CT over fines for homeless people

Sixteen organisations, including the Community Chest, the Haven Night Shelter and the National Network on Street Homelessness met this week.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us