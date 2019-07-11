Guest : Marlene Le Roux Artscape Theatre Centre was honoured with a Fair Saturday Foundation Award in Spain on June 24, for being at the helm of transformation through the Arts. The ceremony was held at the prestigious Guggenheim museum in Bilbao. The award is for Artscape as well as for CEO, Marlene Le Roux’s sterling work as Arts practitioner in the country. According to the Fair Saturday awards committee, Artscape Theatre Centre was chosen for its “commitment to promoting essential values through its wide range of diverse and accessible programmes.” The award is also to acknowledge, in particular, the courage and determination shown by Le Roux as an advocate for human rights and as a social leader in the support for the rights of minorities and vulnerable groups including the disabled. Marlene joins us live from the CapeTalk studio
