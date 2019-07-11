Tonight with Lester Podcast

Tech Talk with Nazareen


Guest :  Nazareen Ebrahim |CEO of Socially Acceptable. www.sociallyacceptable.co.za Tonight we discuss "Influencers" and their rise on social. The current challenges for brands and the career for the influencer in the future. Also The Advertising Regulatory Board has ruled that South African social media influencers will have indicate that a social media post is an advert, even if they were not directly paid for the promotion. This after a complaint was lodged with the ARB involving Volvo and a local Influencer Kandy Kane, the complaint centered around the fact that her social media feed did not identify the Volvo material as advertising. Also in California an ice cream vendor tired of being harassed by self proclaimed Influencers demanding free ice cream in return for "publicity" has resorted to charging them double for his ice cream in an attempt to get rid of them

Onder die brug

11 July 2019 10:04 PM
Hiking with Tim Lundy

11 July 2019 9:04 PM
Marlene Le Roux

11 July 2019 8:49 PM
Beautiful News

10 July 2019 10:05 PM
Afcon 2019

10 July 2019 8:53 PM
James Small

10 July 2019 8:40 PM
'Action Kommandant'-Remembering Ashley Kriel.

9 July 2019 10:07 PM
Gangs in Coloured communities.

9 July 2019 9:49 PM
Gang Wars Trilogy.

9 July 2019 9:37 PM
EWN Headlines
Mantashe: Energy Dept is a regulator, not a lobby group
Mantashe: Energy Dept is a regulator, not a lobby group

On Tuesday, the minister delivered the budget for mineral resources, which forms part of the reconfigured department which now includes energy.
Nxesi assures S. Africans that UIF savings are proctected
Nxesi assures S. Africans that UIF savings are proctected

The minister said the UIF had budgeted R7.9 billion over the next three years to focus on jobs and training.

NGOs to take on City of CT over fines for homeless people
NGOs to take on City of CT over fines for homeless people

Sixteen organisations, including the Community Chest, the Haven Night Shelter and the National Network on Street Homelessness met this week.

