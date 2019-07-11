Tech Talk with Nazareen

11 July 2019 9:48 PM

Guest : Nazareen Ebrahim |CEO of Socially Acceptable. www.sociallyacceptable.co.za Tonight we discuss "Influencers" and their rise on social. The current challenges for brands and the career for the influencer in the future. Also The Advertising Regulatory Board has ruled that South African social media influencers will have indicate that a social media post is an advert, even if they were not directly paid for the promotion. This after a complaint was lodged with the ARB involving Volvo and a local Influencer Kandy Kane, the complaint centered around the fact that her social media feed did not identify the Volvo material as advertising. Also in California an ice cream vendor tired of being harassed by self proclaimed Influencers demanding free ice cream in return for "publicity" has resorted to charging them double for his ice cream in an attempt to get rid of them