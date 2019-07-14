Tonight with Lester Podcast

The Army has landed


Guests : Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi from SANDF                 Helmoed Heitman                 John Stupart                 Abie Isaacs We are joined by Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi from the SANDF , defence analysts Helmoed Heitman & John Stupart after the decision to deploy the army to the Cape Flats . With murder rates through the roof & mortuaries unable to cope with the increasing number of dead being brought in every day , anti gang activists have been vocal in their call for the Army to be deployed. With the army expected to be assisting SAPS to stabilise the gang ridden communities we talk to various interested role players for their thoughts on the deployment

EWN Headlines
Policewoman shot & killed while attending funeral of fellow cop
Policewoman shot & killed while attending funeral of fellow cop

The 40-year-old constable was sitting with other colleagues at the house of the deceased colleague, when a member of the public who was also attending the same funeral fired shots in the air, striking the woman with a bullet in her upper body.
Trump tells congresswomen to 'go back' where they're from
Trump tells congresswomen to 'go back' where they're from

In a tweet, Donald Trump referred to "'Progressive' Democrat Congresswomen," which appeared to be a reference to a group of outspoken relatively young, liberal women, all first-time members of the House of Representatives.
EFF shocked by murder of Khayelitsha branch chairperson
EFF shocked by murder of Khayelitsha branch chairperson

Xolani Jack was the branch chairperson of ward 90 in the Cape metro.
