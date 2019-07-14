The Army has landed

14 July 2019 10:06 PM

Guests : Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi from SANDF Helmoed Heitman John Stupart Abie Isaacs We are joined by Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi from the SANDF , defence analysts Helmoed Heitman & John Stupart after the decision to deploy the army to the Cape Flats . With murder rates through the roof & mortuaries unable to cope with the increasing number of dead being brought in every day , anti gang activists have been vocal in their call for the Army to be deployed. With the army expected to be assisting SAPS to stabilise the gang ridden communities we talk to various interested role players for their thoughts on the deployment