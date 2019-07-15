Zuma @ Zondo

15 July 2019 8:43 PM

Guests : Prof Mark Swilling | Co-Director at the Centre for Complex Systems in Transition & Co Author of the ‘Betrayal of the Promise’ at Stellenbosch University Sanusha Naidoo | Isenior Researcher at South African Foreign Policy Initiative | It was Day 1 of Former President Jacob Zuma's testimony at the Zondo Commission , Zuma's will be on the stand for the rest of the week. Political Analyst Sanusha Naidu & Academic Mark Swilling joins us on the line for their thoughts on today's happenings .