Zuma @ Zondo

Guests : Prof Mark Swilling | Co-Director at the Centre for Complex Systems in Transition                 & Co Author of the ‘Betrayal of the Promise’ at Stellenbosch University                 Sanusha Naidoo | Isenior Researcher at South African Foreign Policy Initiative | It was Day 1 of Former President Jacob Zuma's testimony at the Zondo Commission , Zuma's will be on the stand for the rest of the week. Political Analyst Sanusha Naidu & Academic Mark Swilling joins us on the line for their thoughts on today's happenings .

