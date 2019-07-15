Gangs & childhood Trauma

15 July 2019 9:04 PM

Guest : Valdi van Reenen-Le Roux | The much anticipated deployment of SANDF troops on the Cape Flats is finally happening, with more than 1600 killed since the start of the year you can only imagine the trauma suffered by those living in the killing fields of the Cape Flats, Valdi Van Reenen from the The Trauma Centre For Survivors Of Violence And Torture joins us for her thoughts on how we can tackle the trauma & help the kids caught up in the violence try and live through all this violence.