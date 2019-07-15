For a look at the other side of the ongoing gang violence we got in contact with a former gangster who we will call Jason, Jason is 50 years old, he has been a member of the Americans gang since the age of 18 and he joins us on the line from Manenberg to talk about his life in the gang and how he got out.
JASON : The retired gangster
