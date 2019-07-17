Tonight with Lester Podcast

Former Warden Warns of Jail


Guest : Edmond De Vries An analysis of the 2019/2020 departmental budget shows administration and incarceration receive far more resources than rehabilitation, care and social reintegration. Of the R25.4bn allocated for the financial year, 78% goes towards those two items (59% to incarceration and 19% to administration). Rehabilitation and social reintegration — both key to Lamola’s plans for the department — receive just 12% of the budget. One of the challenges facing new Corrections Minister Ronald Lamola is overcrowding: at any given time, SA’s prisons are about 38% over capacity — particularly those prisons, such as Westville, near the metros. But Lamola doesn’t consider this a crisis; he says the international standard for overcrowding is about 34%. Tonight we are joined from the Free State by Edmond de Vries a former Correctional Services Warder who was in the service from 1974 - 1981 -a time when prisoners were segregated according to race and Apartheid was at its peak, we chat to him about his time as a warder and how it affected him.

Beautiful News Winner

17 July 2019 10:01 PM
Signing into buildings : Privacy vs Right of Admission

17 July 2019 9:02 PM
Cell phone Tower Batteries

17 July 2019 8:39 PM
#BeautifulNews.

16 July 2019 10:01 PM
Insurance payouts.

16 July 2019 9:42 PM
Tributes pour in as Johnny Clegg passes.

16 July 2019 8:50 PM
JASON : The retired gangster

15 July 2019 10:04 PM
WW2 ship salvaging

15 July 2019 9:32 PM
Gangs & childhood Trauma

15 July 2019 9:04 PM
