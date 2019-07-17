Tonight with Lester Podcast

Beautiful News Winner


Guest : Mark Jeneker Shades of darkness lingered over Mark Jeneker’s life. He’d dealt drugs in Mitchells Plain for over 20 years, did time in prison, and eventually began using the substances he sold. After being kicked out of rehab, it took the death of both his teenage sons to stop Jeneker in his tracks. He couldn’t continue this way. Drawing from his childhood passion for art, he created opportunities that continue to colour his story today. While trying to get clean, Jeneker picked up a brush and started painting to calm his mind. When he didn’t have the funds for his son’s funeral, Jeneker sold his art to pay for the ceremony. He realised then that he could use his abilities to give back to the community he’d been taking from. For so long, Jeneker had the power to destroy children’s lives by selling drugs to them. But with art, he could inspire them to strive for more. So Jeneker began offering free classes to schools in Mitchells Plain. It’s been seven years since Jeneker chose this path. Today he’s a role model, a LeadSA hero, and the owner of his own studio.

Former Warden Warns of Jail

Former Warden Warns of Jail

17 July 2019 9:53 PM
Signing into buildings : Privacy vs Right of Admission

Signing into buildings : Privacy vs Right of Admission

17 July 2019 9:02 PM
Cell phone Tower Batteries

Cell phone Tower Batteries

17 July 2019 8:39 PM
#BeautifulNews.

#BeautifulNews.

16 July 2019 10:01 PM
Insurance payouts.

Insurance payouts.

16 July 2019 9:42 PM
Tributes pour in as Johnny Clegg passes.

Tributes pour in as Johnny Clegg passes.

16 July 2019 8:50 PM
JASON : The retired gangster

JASON : The retired gangster

15 July 2019 10:04 PM
WW2 ship salvaging

WW2 ship salvaging

15 July 2019 9:32 PM
Gangs & childhood Trauma

Gangs & childhood Trauma

15 July 2019 9:04 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Mthembu says Gordhan being targeted by EFF for cleaning up SOEs
Mthembu says Gordhan being targeted by EFF for cleaning up SOEs

This came after EFF leader Julius Malema attacked Ramaphosa for what he called 'tendencies' to defy the office of the Public Protector by “protecting” Gordhan.
Millions stranded in India as early monsoon downpours bring flood havoc
Millions stranded in India as early monsoon downpours bring flood havoc

At least 5.8 million people have been displaced and some 30 have died in the past two weeks in the tea-growing state of Assam.
Trump embraces political base as racial controversy rages
Trump embraces political base as racial controversy rages

The president's appearance comes a day after he was censured by the House of Representatives for "racist" tweets targeting four first-term progressive lawmakers and use of hostile language targeting immigrants.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us