Mandela Day Highlight


Guest : Tarryn Abrahams

Today is Mandela Day, a time when many people around the world don't only commemorate the birth of our former statesman but also take time out to sacri􀂉ce 67 minutes of their time to give to
the less fortunate. Joining me now is Tarryn Abrahams who will be walking in the footsteps of the late President Nelson Mandela at Leiden University in the Netherlands.
When she was just eight-years-old, Tarryn fell in love with the law - all thanks to Reese Witherspoon in the comedy Legally Blonde. Today the 23-year-old is working towards her Master’s degree in law and is preparing to leave for Leiden University in the Netherlands on the prestigious Nelson Mandela Scholarship.......

The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Residents welcome army’s deployment in CT
Residents welcome army’s deployment in CT

It comes a full week after a promise by the police minister to send the army into 10 Cape Flats neighbourhoods, as a force enabler for the police.
GALLERY: SANDF boots finally hit the ground in Cape Town
GALLERY: SANDF boots finally hit the ground in Cape Town

The South African National Defence Force arrived in Cape Town on 18 July 2019, one week after Police Minister Bheki Cele announced troops would be deployed to gang-plagued areas on the Cape Flats to assist the South African Police Service.
KZN cops seize drugs, ammo, cash worth nearly R2m in raid
KZN cops seize drugs, ammo, cash worth nearly R2m in raid

The suspects are expected to appear at the Verulam Magistrates Court on Friday morning.
