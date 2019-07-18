Mandela Day Highlight

18 July 2019 8:55 PM

Guest : Tarryn Abrahams



Today is Mandela Day, a time when many people around the world don't only commemorate the birth of our former statesman but also take time out to sacri􀂉ce 67 minutes of their time to give to

the less fortunate. Joining me now is Tarryn Abrahams who will be walking in the footsteps of the late President Nelson Mandela at Leiden University in the Netherlands.

When she was just eight-years-old, Tarryn fell in love with the law - all thanks to Reese Witherspoon in the comedy Legally Blonde. Today the 23-year-old is working towards her Master’s degree in law and is preparing to leave for Leiden University in the Netherlands on the prestigious Nelson Mandela Scholarship.......