Tonight with Lester Podcast

Cape Town Wrestling


Guest : Shaun Koen
            Johnny Palazio

They say that pro wrestlers learn to fall. Well you can get up close and personal as they suplex, bodyslam and power bomb each other, and 􀂉nd out for yourself.
AWA is a promotion owned and run by SA wrestling legend Shaun Koen. It’s the country’s biggest wrestling promotion and in 2004 had a season long TV run on ETV (under the name AWF).Koen is a second-generation wrestler (son of Jackie Keon), who has been driving the industry locally since 1987. He’s trained a large bulk of the wrestlers on the AWA roster and still runs a wrestlingschool under the AWA name. Koen also famously defeated WWE Superstar Triple H in an arm wrestling match during the WWE’s 1996 tour in South Africa.Its not the WWE, its Cape Town wrestling at its best and its fun and it proves to be so as community halls in the Northern Suburbs are packed out for 􀂉ght night. Joining me now on the phone is Shaun Koen who is enjoying some time out in Robertson and joining me in studio is wrestler Johnny Palazio......

Hiking With Tim Lundy

18 July 2019 10:00 PM
Mandela Day Highlight

18 July 2019 8:55 PM
SANDF in Manenberg

18 July 2019 8:39 PM
Beautiful News Winner

17 July 2019 10:01 PM
Former Warden Warns of Jail

17 July 2019 9:53 PM
Signing into buildings : Privacy vs Right of Admission

17 July 2019 9:02 PM
Cell phone Tower Batteries

17 July 2019 8:39 PM
#BeautifulNews.

16 July 2019 10:01 PM
Insurance payouts.

16 July 2019 9:42 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Residents welcome army’s deployment in CT
It comes a full week after a promise by the police minister to send the army into 10 Cape Flats neighbourhoods, as a force enabler for the police.
GALLERY: SANDF boots finally hit the ground in Cape Town
The South African National Defence Force arrived in Cape Town on 18 July 2019, one week after Police Minister Bheki Cele announced troops would be deployed to gang-plagued areas on the Cape Flats to assist the South African Police Service.
KZN cops seize drugs, ammo, cash worth nearly R2m in raid
The suspects are expected to appear at the Verulam Magistrates Court on Friday morning.
