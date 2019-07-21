Guest : Sanusha Naidu
At 6pm President Cyril Ramaphosa briefed the media on Public Protector Busisiwe
Mkhwebane's report on allegations that he violated the Executive Ethics Code of
conduct related to a Bosasa donation, Joining us on the line for analysis is UCT political
analyst Sanusha Naidu.
Ramaphosa BOSASA briefing
Guest : Sanusha Naidu
|
21 July 2019 9:58 PM
|
21 July 2019 9:36 PM
|
18 July 2019 10:00 PM
|
18 July 2019 9:33 PM
|
18 July 2019 8:55 PM
|
18 July 2019 8:39 PM
|
17 July 2019 10:01 PM
|
17 July 2019 9:53 PM
|
17 July 2019 9:02 PM