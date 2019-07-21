Tonight with Lester Podcast

Ramaphosa BOSASA briefing


Guest : Sanusha Naidu

At 6pm President Cyril Ramaphosa briefed the media on Public Protector Busisiwe
Mkhwebane's report on allegations that he violated the Executive Ethics Code of
conduct related to a Bosasa donation, Joining us on the line for analysis is UCT political
analyst Sanusha Naidu.

EWN Headlines
EFF calls on Ramaphosa to take leave of absence to clear his name
EFF calls on Ramaphosa to take leave of absence to clear his name

In a statement on Sunday evening, the red berets said the president was conflicted and should be on leave until his name is cleared.

Silver Ferns claim Netball World Cup title
Silver Ferns claim Netball World Cup title

New Zealand's Silver Ferns lifted their fifth Netball World Cup with the final score of 52-51 against Australia.
7 key quotes from Ramaphosa’s PP report briefing
7 key quotes from Ramaphosa’s PP report briefing

The president said it was necessary for him to make a statement on the findings by the Public Protector into the Bosasa donation to his 2017 ANC presidential campaign and to reaffirm that the work he was elected to do in government would continue.

