Talitha & Baby are back home

22 July 2019 9:04 PM

Guests : Talitha Fandesi

Vera Kruger



In October 2018 a Cape Town mothers world was turned upside down when her partner

of more than 13 years took their baby daughter to Burundi to visit his family, soon after

his arrival he let Talita know that he had no intention of returning to South Africa with

their daughter.

We were able to put talita in touch with attorney Vera kruger who assisted her in her

quest to have her daughter returned, Talita arrived home today with her daughter, she &

Vera join us on the line for more on this heartbreaking story that fortunately has a

happy ending.