Talitha & Baby are back home


Guests : Talitha Fandesi
                Vera Kruger

In October 2018 a Cape Town mothers world was turned upside down when her partner
of more than 13 years took their baby daughter to Burundi to visit his family, soon after
his arrival he let Talita know that he had no intention of returning to South Africa with
their daughter.
We were able to put talita in touch with attorney Vera kruger who assisted her in her
quest to have her daughter returned, Talita arrived home today with her daughter, she &
Vera join us on the line for more on this heartbreaking story that fortunately has a
happy ending.

EWN Headlines
DUT, UKZN students protest over NSFAS and accommodation
DUT, UKZN students protest over NSFAS and accommodation

Student leaders said neighbouring institutions may join in if the impasse related to academic exclusion and poor accommodation was not resolved.

Matjila: I didn’t know Erin Energy was insolvent when PIC invested in it
Matjila: I didn’t know Erin Energy was insolvent when PIC invested in it

The Public Investment Corporation lost R330 million in a deal with Erin Energy Corporation.

No end in sight to MyCiTi N2 Express service impasse
No end in sight to MyCiTi N2 Express service impasse

Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said the service needed to be operational again.
