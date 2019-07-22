Guests : Talitha Fandesi
Vera Kruger
In October 2018 a Cape Town mothers world was turned upside down when her partner
of more than 13 years took their baby daughter to Burundi to visit his family, soon after
his arrival he let Talita know that he had no intention of returning to South Africa with
their daughter.
We were able to put talita in touch with attorney Vera kruger who assisted her in her
quest to have her daughter returned, Talita arrived home today with her daughter, she &
Vera join us on the line for more on this heartbreaking story that fortunately has a
happy ending.
Talitha & Baby are back home
