Guest : Stewart Buchanan |Glendronach Global Whisky Ambassador
Joining us live from our studio tonight is Stewart Buchanan who is the Glendronach
Global Whisky Ambassador, which means he gets to travel the world introducing
sipping his favourite drink and helping us understand the finer nuances of whisky
drinking .
Whisky Master Class
Guest : Stewart Buchanan |Glendronach Global Whisky Ambassador
|
22 July 2019 9:04 PM
|
21 July 2019 10:38 PM
|
21 July 2019 9:58 PM
|
21 July 2019 9:36 PM
|
18 July 2019 10:00 PM
|
18 July 2019 9:33 PM
|
18 July 2019 8:55 PM
|
18 July 2019 8:39 PM
|
17 July 2019 10:01 PM