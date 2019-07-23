Guest : Jodee Voskuil
Andrea Hart
Joining us on the line is Jodee Voskuil, she's the mother of 6 year old Jesse who was
diagnosed with autism at the age of 3, she is unable to get him into a school that can
accommodate him because the schools that have space are very expensive & out of her
reach, there is apparently a waiting list of 600 kids waiting to be placed.
Autistic kids & schooling
