Tonight with Lester Podcast

Autistic kids & schooling


Guest : Jodee Voskuil
             Andrea Hart

Joining us on the line is Jodee Voskuil, she's the mother of 6 year old Jesse who was
diagnosed with autism at the age of 3, she is unable to get him into a school that can
accommodate him because the schools that have space are very expensive & out of her
reach, there is apparently a waiting list of 600 kids waiting to be placed.

Beautiful News

Beautiful News

23 July 2019 9:59 PM
Can a Billion trees save the planet?

Can a Billion trees save the planet?

23 July 2019 9:48 PM
Whisky Master Class

Whisky Master Class

22 July 2019 10:05 PM
Talitha & Baby are back home

Talitha & Baby are back home

22 July 2019 9:04 PM
Ramaphosa BOSASA briefing

Ramaphosa BOSASA briefing

21 July 2019 10:38 PM
Soli Philander

Soli Philander

21 July 2019 9:58 PM
Snow Report

Snow Report

21 July 2019 9:36 PM
Hiking With Tim Lundy

Hiking With Tim Lundy

18 July 2019 10:00 PM
Cape Town Wrestling

Cape Town Wrestling

18 July 2019 9:33 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Municipalities bear the brunt for investing in VBS Mutual Bank
Municipalities bear the brunt for investing in VBS Mutual Bank

This came almost a year after the South African Reserve Bank published a forensic report into the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank that blew the lid on how it was looted of nearly R2 billion.
Ramaphosa: Fourth industrial revolution will create new jobs
Ramaphosa: Fourth industrial revolution will create new jobs

President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at a conference where business, academia and civil society reflected on the past and the next 25 years of democracy.

Mkhwebane opposed Gordhan’s interdict application due to insults – lawyers
Mkhwebane opposed Gordhan’s interdict application due to insults – lawyers

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team has asked the High Court in Pretoria to strike out numerous allegations the minister has made against her in his affidavit.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us