Can a Billion trees save the planet?

23 July 2019 9:48 PM

Guest : Lauren O' Donnel



With climate change out of control can planting millions & millions of trees make a

difference? As we all know trees absorb carbon dioxide & release oxygen but how many

trees are needed to balance out the enormous amount on CO2 released into the

atmosphere daily?

Lauren O' Donnel from GreenPop an NGO who are on a mission to plant trees through

urban greening and reforestation projects.