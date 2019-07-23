Guest : Lauren O' Donnel
With climate change out of control can planting millions & millions of trees make a
difference? As we all know trees absorb carbon dioxide & release oxygen but how many
trees are needed to balance out the enormous amount on CO2 released into the
atmosphere daily?
Lauren O' Donnel from GreenPop an NGO who are on a mission to plant trees through
urban greening and reforestation projects.
Can a Billion trees save the planet?
