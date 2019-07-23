Beautiful News

23 July 2019 9:59 PM

Xoliswa Mjezu



Xoliswa Mjezu couldn’t understand her daughter’s unusual behaviour. The threeyearold’s

atypical speech and hyperactivity left Mjezu stumped – until little Unam was

diagnosed with autism. Mjezu spent two years applying to schools in her community, to

no avail. “Daycares do not accommodate for children with different abilities,” she says.

Finally, the toddler was accepted at the Paarl Stimulation Centre, which caters to

children with disabilities. But the scarcity of these facilities across South Africa still

plagued Mjezu. “I’ve seen so many parents struggling with their kids,” she says. So Mjezu made a decision to act – by transforming her own home into a haven of hope.

After completing a diploma in Early Childhood Development, Mjezu launched the Good

Hope Day Care Centre in Mbekweni in 2015. “In my community, there was no place for

children with special needs, until now,” she says. Mjezu currently attends to 21 children

and has fostered a child with cerebral palsy. What she lacks in finances, Mjezu makes up

for in energy. “I’m committed to taking care of these kids, to see them safe and enjoying

themselves,” she says.

Mjezu’s dream is to build a comprehensive childcare centre. For now, her home is a

space where kids can improve their motor skills, paint, and build puzzles at their own

pace. “The more time I spend with these children, the more I realise that they are

capable of so much more,” Mjezu says. Providing for her daughter’s needs has

ultimately led her to caring for many others. When it comes to basic education, this

level of commitment is what makes all the difference.



Renaldo Schwarp



Renaldo Schwarp hated being gay. As he navigated different periods in his life, one

common narrative followed him – being openly out would make everything tougher.

When it comes to LGBTQ+ rights, South Africa’s Constitution is one of the most

progressive in the world. But reality plays out like the law of the land doesn’t exist.

“What do you say to people who tell you the fight is over, but you hear stories of

violence against your people everyday?” Schwarp asks. Refusing to be pushed back into

the closet, he’s chosen to educate his persecutors instead.

Schwarp recently took to safe spaces to document diverse stories from across the queer

spectrum. With a multifarious collection of narratives, he produced a four-part Afrikaans

documentary, Skeef, which aired on Netwerk24. This raw archive unpacks what it’s like

to live as a modern queer person in South Africa. The layered politics of the LGBTQ+

world come into focus while Schwarp reveals the beauty of each person’s life. “By

hearing someone else’s experience it brings us closer and opens the door to

understanding,” Schwarp says.

The stories that accompany these faces have the potential to educate those who

misunderstand this community. “There are so many underground scenes where queer

people express themselves,” Schwarp says. “But it’s time our experiences become

public.” As a television personality and Jacaranda FM radio presenter, he has the

platform to make this happen. Together with the voices of South Africa’s LGBTQ+

community, Schwarp is teaching us the true significance of the rainbow flag.



Yola Mgogwana



It’s a human right to live on a sustainable planet. No one understands this better than

the youth. At only 11 years old, Yola Mgogwana is speaking out against climate injustice.

“My age does not mean my views on the world are not valid,” she says. As the effects of

global warming heighten every day, the lack of action by governments and citizens only

exacerbates the destruction. And it’s Mgogwana’s generation who will have to face the

consequences. To end this cycle of denial and degradation, she’s standing up for her

home. “I’m marching, singing, and shouting for my right to a liveable future,” Mgogwana

says.

A student at Yolomela Primary School in Khayelitsha, Mgogwana’s journey as a climate

activist began a year ago when she recognised the environmental change in her

community. “People have become less sensitive to global warming because they aren’t

faced by reality yet,” she says. “But where I’m from this reality already exists.” Pollution

is a pervasive issue, and Cape Town’s drought has affected daily life. Mgogwana

committed to taking action after joining the Earthchild Project, which provides

environmental education to under-resourced schools. With their assistance, Mgogwana

grows organic vegetables and monitors her school’s water and electricity consumption.

These small acts allow people to take personal accountability. But it’s not enough to

stop a global crisis. So Mgogwana is calling for those in power to enact greater

measures.

In March 2019, she joined global climate strikes and marched to Parliament in Cape

Town. In a speech addressing nearly 2 000 fellow learners, Mgogwana appealed for

justice and demanded environmental policies. A collective effort is required to confront

global warming. By sharing her knowledge at school, Mgogwana is ensuring more

students learn about the climate crisis. “I’m starting a conversation in my community

that will affect the rest of the world,” she says. We’re all responsible for securing a

habitable earth. Young people like Mgogwana show us what it means to take

accountability.



Jessie Zinn



Remember your school bathroom? Rows of fading doors. Rubber-soled shoes squeaking

on the off-white tiles. These toilets aren’t the most luxurious places. But for young girls

who are menstruating, it can be a sanctuary in between classes – if they make it to

school. Every month, up to seven million girls are absent because they can’t afford

sanitary products. It’s more than an inconvenience; it’s a national crisis. That’s why

filmmaker Jessie Zinn picked up her camera and stepped inside this unexpected haven

to capture the reality of having a period. By opening up the conversation, she’s

contributed to the efforts of menstrual health activists and brought about change on a

national level.

Zinn’s four-minute documentary, made in conjunction with Rock Girl and the Western

Cape Education Department, was released in 2016. Using film, animation, and voice

overs of students, Can I Please Go to the Bathroom? offers a tender visual report on how

menstruation hinders young girls. The learners express their frustration that having a

period isn’t a choice, yet sanitary items are seen as a luxury and taxed. The additional

financial burden, known as tampon tax, has long been the norm.

Shortly after its release, the documentary was announced as a Sundance Ignite Finalist

in their “What’s Next?” short-film challenge. Zinn also scooped second prize at the

Youth Jury Award at the 2017 Encounters Documentary Film Festival. But the real

victory for Zinn and her collective of advocates is the legislative results that followed.

As of April 2019, the South African government removed VAT on sanitary items. This is a

major stride in the fight for fairness, as issues of poverty, gender, and inequality

intersect at menstrual health. “As any kind of artist, you have the power to contribute to

the way people see the world,” Zinn says. We all have a responsibility to speak up. And

when we do, real change can and does happen



Jadon Churchman



Speeding 200 kilometres per hour should be illegal, especially for a teenager. But Jadon

Churchman is a pro. When the 15-year-old flies his drone, it’s with confidence and deft

skill. The light-weight machinery is designed to accelerate through obstacle courses as

Churchman navigates the route with a pair of video-linked goggles. First-person view

drone racing is taking off across the world, and Churchman is the champion with the

controls.

Churchman began drone racing at the age of 12 after learning to operate the gadget by

watching YouTube videos. For the high school student, flying is an adrenaline rush – and

a creative challenge. “To be a great drone racer you need to be able to build your own

drones,” Churchman says. By studying online resources, he upskilled himself to

assemble his quadcopters. “This sport has taught me a lot of technical knowledge about

electronics and strengths of materials,” Churchman says.

The teenager is now one of the country’s top-ranking FPV racers and competes at an

international level. Last year, Churchman participated at the FAI World Drone Racing

Championships in China. Despite being a junior competitor, he placed 48th overall out

of 128 contestants. Churchman thrives on the speed, but it’s the support he’s found that

he values most. “What is really special for me is the community around it,” he says.

Drone racing is picking up momentum, fast. And with a promising interest in technology,

so is Churchman’s future.