Tonight with Lester Podcast

Home Affairs & maiden surnames


Guest : Sarah Wild

An opinion piece by freelance journalist Sarah Wild has got a lot of attention after it was
revealed that women who want to keep their maiden surname when they get married
need their husbands permission and sometimes even their fathers consent.
to unpack this issue we speak to Charlene May from the Women's Legal Resources
Centre.

