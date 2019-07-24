Guest : Luvuyo Ntshayi
Meter cabs and mini bus taxis are going into the e-hailing business with a new App that
has gone live in Durban. Taxi Live Africa was launched after months of engagement
with with metered and mini-bus taxi associations.
We are joined on the line by Taxi Live Africa founder Luvuyo Ntshayi
Metered cabs getting in on e-hailing
