Metered cabs getting in on e-hailing

24 July 2019 9:01 PM

Guest : Luvuyo Ntshayi



Meter cabs and mini bus taxis are going into the e-hailing business with a new App that

has gone live in Durban. Taxi Live Africa was launched after months of engagement

with with metered and mini-bus taxi associations.

We are joined on the line by Taxi Live Africa founder Luvuyo Ntshayi