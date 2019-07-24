Guest : Motse Mfuleni CEO and founder of Imbizo Events
With some of SA’s telecommunications companies still considering whether or not they
should invest in next generation broadband – and with government set to publish a
policy direction to allow for the licensing of the high-demand spectrum Migrating to 5G
connectivity will take centre stage at the 2nd Annual Internet Summit.
Organised by Imbizo Events, the summit will take on the 25th of July 2019 at the
Southern Sun, Cape Sun Hotel in Cape Town.
This year, the aim is to discuss the countdown to the next generation high speed 5G
networks; migration and efficiency for better overall network performance within the
internet spectrum. The summit affords the opportunity to tackle the vital internet
accessibility discussion within all sectors of the country.
Joining us in our studio is Motse Mfuleni CEO and founder of Imbizo Events
5G in SA
