24 July 2019 9:43 PM

Guest : Motse Mfuleni CEO and founder of Imbizo Events





With some of SA’s telecommunications companies still considering whether or not they

should invest in next generation broadband – and with government set to publish a

policy direction to allow for the licensing of the high-demand spectrum Migrating to 5G

connectivity will take centre stage at the 2nd Annual Internet Summit.

Organised by Imbizo Events, the summit will take on the 25th of July 2019 at the

Southern Sun, Cape Sun Hotel in Cape Town.

This year, the aim is to discuss the countdown to the next generation high speed 5G

networks; migration and efficiency for better overall network performance within the

internet spectrum. The summit affords the opportunity to tackle the vital internet

accessibility discussion within all sectors of the country.

Joining us in our studio is Motse Mfuleni CEO and founder of Imbizo Events