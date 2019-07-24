Beautiful News

24 July 2019 10:03 PM

Guest : Nella Etkind







MARK JENEKER





Shades of darkness lingered over Mark Jeneker’s life. He’d dealt drugs in Mitchells Plain for over 20 years, did time in prison, and eventually began using the substances he sold. After being kicked out of rehab, it took the death of both his teenage sons to stop Jeneker in his tracks. He couldn’t continue this way. Drawing from his childhood passion for art, he created opportunities that continue to colour his story today.

While trying to get clean, Jeneker picked up a brush and started painting to calm his mind. When he didn’t have the funds for his son’s funeral, Jeneker sold his art to pay for the ceremony. He realised then that he could use his abilities to give back to the community he’d been taking from. For so long, Jeneker had the power to destroy children’s lives by selling drugs to them. But with art, he could inspire them to strive for more. So Jeneker began offering free classes to schools in Mitchells Plain.

It’s been seven years since Jeneker chose this path. Today he’s a role model, a LeadSA hero, and the owner of his own studio.. Other teachers have commented on how kids in his classes develop a feverish excitement for the work they make with him. Children who’ve been flagged as trouble students thrive under Jeneker’s mentorship. “I truly believe that art can be our salvation,” he says. From a dark canvas to a vivid portrait, Jeneker is using his talent to create second chances.



Yola Mgogwana





It’s a human right to live on a sustainable planet. No one understands this better than the youth. At only 11 years old, Yola Mgogwana is speaking out against climate injustice. As the effects of global warming heighten every day, the lack of action by governments and citizens only exacerbates the destruction. And it’s Mgogwana’s generation who will have to face the consequences. To end this cycle of denial and degradation, she’s standing up for her home.

A student at Yolomela Primary School in Khayelitsha, Mgogwana’s journey as a climate activist began a year ago when she recognised the environmental change in her community. “People have become less sensitive to global warming because they aren’t faced by reality yet,” she says. “But where I’m from this reality already exists.” Pollution is a pervasive issue, and Cape Town’s drought has affected daily life. Mgogwana committed to taking action after joining the Earthchild Project, which provides environmental education to under-resourced schools. With their assistance, Mgogwana grows organic vegetables and monitors her school’s water and electricity consumption. These small acts allow people to take personal accountability. But it’s not enough to stop a global crisis. So Mgogwana is calling for those in power to enact greater measures.

In March 2019, she joined global climate strikes and marched to Parliament in Cape Town. In a speech addressing nearly 2 000 fellow learners, Mgogwana appealed for justice and demanded environmental policies. A collective effort is required to confront global warming. By sharing her knowledge at school, Mgogwana is ensuring more students learn about the climate crisis. “I’m starting a conversation in my community that will affect the rest of the world,” she says. We’re all responsible for securing a habitable earth. Young people like Mgogwana show us what it means to take accountability.



Justin Coomber



You wouldn’t believe Justin Coomber was once paralysed. His bold travels today take him to the edges of cliffs and into the depths of the ocean. But at the age of eight, Coomber unexpectedly collapsed. Doctors diagnosed him with transverse myelitis, a rare virus that attacks the central nervous system. Coomber was confined to a wheelchair, terrified he may never walk, run around with his friends, or play sport ever again. Yet over the past decade, Coomber gradually regained his mobility. Now 22, he’s making the most of his incredible recovery by journeying across the globe and capturing every moment.

An adventure photographer and outdoor enthusiast, Coomber savours his new-found freedom by rock climbing, freediving, trail running and surfing. “The shock of losing my mobility overnight taught me to appreciate the things that other people take for granted,” Coomber says. In May 2019, he cycled 2 400 kilometres solo from Musina to Cape Town. Despite still being affected by nerve damage and scar tissue, Coomber didn’t let anything hold him back. He battled a knee injury, strong winds, and extreme exhaustion, but completed his journey in just over a month.

During his cycle, Coomber photographed the world around him. “My relationship with mobility has changed forever and the photos I take reflect that,” he says. Through his endeavours, Coomber uncovered his own resilience. “Deep down in all of us, we have this mental hardiness,” he says. “We don’t often realise that we can push ourselves so much more than we thought.” For Coomber, there’s no such thing as giving up. With unwavering determination, we can challenge any limitation.



Jessie Zinn





Remember your school bathroom? Rows of fading doors. Rubber-soled shoes squeaking on the off-white tiles. These toilets aren’t the most luxurious places. But for young girls who are menstruating, it can be a sanctuary in between classes – if they make it to school. Every month, up to seven million girls are absent because they can’t afford sanitary products. It’s more than an inconvenience; it’s a national crisis. That’s why filmmaker Jessie Zinn picked up her camera and stepped inside this unexpected haven to capture the reality of having a period. By opening up the conversation, she’s contributed to the efforts of menstrual health activists and brought about change on a national level.

Zinn’s four-minute documentary, made in conjunction with Rock Girl and the Western Cape Education Department, was released in 2016. Using film, animation, and voice overs of students, Can I Please Go to the Bathroom? offers a tender visual report on how menstruation hinders young girls. The learners express their frustration that having a period isn’t a choice, yet sanitary items are seen as a luxury and taxed. The additional financial burden, known as tampon tax, has long been the norm.

Shortly after its release, the documentary was announced as a Sundance Ignite Finalist in their “What’s Next?” short-film challenge. Zinn also scooped second prize at the Youth Jury Award at the 2017 Encounters Documentary Film Festival. But the real victory for Zinn and her collective of advocates is the legislative results that followed. As of April 2019, the South African government removed VAT on sanitary items. This is a major stride in the fight for fairness, as issues of poverty, gender, and inequality intersect at menstrual health. “As any kind of artist, you have the power to contribute to the way people see the world,” Zinn says. We all have a responsibility to speak up. And when we do, real change can and does happen.