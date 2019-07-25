Mass hysteria @ Cape Town School

25 July 2019 8:52 PM

Guest : Bronagh Hammond





On Monday evening we spoke to Jodee Voskuil , the parent of an autistic boy who has

not been placed in a school because the ones available to him are just too expensive,

Jodee was told that there was a waiting list of 600 children waiting to be placed in a

school specially catering for autistic children .

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond joins us on the line for this topic and later

she will talk to us about the incident at Masonwabe Primary in Delft.



MOVING ON TO MASONWABE......

Parent of Masonwabe learner Nosiniki Palaza ( note her daughter is in grade1 , affected

kids are in grades 6 and 7)