Tonight with Lester Podcast

Professor of Jazz retires


Guest : Darryl Andrews

With a B.Mus (Honours) degree, Darryl Andrews is a self-taught jazz guitarist, composer,
arranger and conductor.
He worked as a musical director/conductor at the SABC for four years, and has
composed a body of jazz works that were later performed by acclaimed concert group
"MJ9".
He has arranged and conducted music for many singers, musicals and concerts at
venues such as the Baxter Theatre and the Nico in Cape Town. In February 1993 he
conducted the Cape Town Symphony Orchestra in an hour-long programme of original
works. During the past 15 years Darryl Andrews has performed regularly at jazz clubs
throughout South Africa.
He accepted a full-time post as lecturer in jazz at UCT in 1994 and is presently pursuing
a doctorate in music composition and is active in performance and arranging in Cape
Town.
Jazz musician Darryl Andrews has retired from his post as lecturer in Jazz at UCT, he;s
been in the position since 1994 and joins us live in studio for a chat on his music career
and lecturing on jazz.

Snow update with Richard Le Sueur

Snow update with Richard Le Sueur

25 July 2019 9:35 PM
Tech Talk with Nazareen

Tech Talk with Nazareen

25 July 2019 9:26 PM
Hiking with Tim Lundy

Hiking with Tim Lundy

25 July 2019 9:05 PM
Mass hysteria @ Cape Town School

Mass hysteria @ Cape Town School

25 July 2019 8:52 PM
Beautiful News

Beautiful News

24 July 2019 10:03 PM
5G in SA

5G in SA

24 July 2019 9:43 PM
Metered cabs getting in on e-hailing

Metered cabs getting in on e-hailing

24 July 2019 9:01 PM
Home Affairs & maiden surnames

Home Affairs & maiden surnames

24 July 2019 8:42 PM
Beautiful News

Beautiful News

23 July 2019 9:59 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Cabinet receives final report from land reform panel
Cabinet receives final report from land reform panel

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu thanked the panel chaired by Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati and approved that the report be made public.

Hanekom ‘doesn’t own’ Kathrada Foundation
Hanekom ‘doesn’t own’ Kathrada Foundation

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule described Hanekom as a wedge-driver and a charlatan who was making his mark through the ownership of the Kathrada Foundation.
Tunisia's Essebsi, world's oldest president, dies at 92
Tunisia's Essebsi, world's oldest president, dies at 92

The veteran politician came to power in 2014, three years after the Arab Spring uprising toppled longtime despot Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us