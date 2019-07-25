Guest : Darryl Andrews
With a B.Mus (Honours) degree, Darryl Andrews is a self-taught jazz guitarist, composer,
arranger and conductor.
He worked as a musical director/conductor at the SABC for four years, and has
composed a body of jazz works that were later performed by acclaimed concert group
"MJ9".
He has arranged and conducted music for many singers, musicals and concerts at
venues such as the Baxter Theatre and the Nico in Cape Town. In February 1993 he
conducted the Cape Town Symphony Orchestra in an hour-long programme of original
works. During the past 15 years Darryl Andrews has performed regularly at jazz clubs
throughout South Africa.
He accepted a full-time post as lecturer in jazz at UCT in 1994 and is presently pursuing
a doctorate in music composition and is active in performance and arranging in Cape
Town.
Jazz musician Darryl Andrews has retired from his post as lecturer in Jazz at UCT, he;s
been in the position since 1994 and joins us live in studio for a chat on his music career
and lecturing on jazz.
Professor of Jazz retires
