Professor of Jazz retires

25 July 2019 9:59 PM

Guest : Darryl Andrews



With a B.Mus (Honours) degree, Darryl Andrews is a self-taught jazz guitarist, composer,

arranger and conductor.

He worked as a musical director/conductor at the SABC for four years, and has

composed a body of jazz works that were later performed by acclaimed concert group

"MJ9".

He has arranged and conducted music for many singers, musicals and concerts at

venues such as the Baxter Theatre and the Nico in Cape Town. In February 1993 he

conducted the Cape Town Symphony Orchestra in an hour-long programme of original

works. During the past 15 years Darryl Andrews has performed regularly at jazz clubs

throughout South Africa.

He accepted a full-time post as lecturer in jazz at UCT in 1994 and is presently pursuing

a doctorate in music composition and is active in performance and arranging in Cape

Town.

Jazz musician Darryl Andrews has retired from his post as lecturer in Jazz at UCT, he;s

been in the position since 1994 and joins us live in studio for a chat on his music career

and lecturing on jazz.