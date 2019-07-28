10 killed despite army deployment

28 July 2019 9:52 PM

Guests : Abie Isaacs

Saajidah Solomon





Ten people have been shot in gang-infested suburbs across the Cape over the weekend.

Of the 10, two were killed and two others were children aged six and 16-years-old.

Five of the victims were from Mitchells Plain while the other incidents occurred in

Manenberg, Elsies River and Lavender Hill.

No arrests had been made in any of the cases.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was deployed in Cape Town more

than a week ago to help police curb these types of incidents.

We speak to Abie Isaacs from Mitchells Plain CPF and the mother of 6-year-old boy who

was shot in Beacon Valley, Mitchell's Plain yesterday morning.