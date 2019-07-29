Gangs, Guns & Army

29 July 2019 8:31 PM

Guest : Don Pinnock | Environmental Journalist at Southern Write |



Don Pinnock, author of the acclaimed book Gang Town which takes a look at the gang

culture of the Cape Flats joins us on the line to chat about his thoughts on the SANDF

deployment to the Cape Flats, even though CPF's and communities have been calling

for this intervention Don is not convinced that it will have a lasting affect and could do

more harm than good.