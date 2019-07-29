Tonight with Lester Podcast

Gangs, Guns & Army


Guest : Don Pinnock | Environmental Journalist at Southern Write |

Don Pinnock, author of the acclaimed book Gang Town which takes a look at the gang
culture of the Cape Flats joins us on the line to chat about his thoughts on the SANDF
deployment to the Cape Flats, even though CPF's and communities have been calling
for this intervention Don is not convinced that it will have a lasting affect and could do
more harm than good.

