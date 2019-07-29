29 July 2019 9:13 PM

Guest : Murray Hunter



Murray Hunter writes, "I'm a digital rights activist in South Africa - I've written and

illustrated a silly, subversive kid's book about the Big Data industry, and a squiggly,

wiggly robot sent out to track and profile all the babies. It's not an 'eat your vegetables'

kind of book: all I wanted to do was tell a story that could delight young kids (ages 3-5)

while also inviting them to imagine for the first time a secret and hidden world of data

collection. I don't think it's been done yet, and - well, why not? I've just launched a

crowdfunding campaign to publish it in hardcover and thought it might pique the

interest of a few happy mutants.

Murray joins us now live from our studios