Guest : Aishah Cassiem

A 26-year-old woman from Strandfontein, Cape Town is calling on the public to assist
her in raising funds to build several ‘pop-up’ libraries in informal settlements across the
Cape Flats.
Aishah Cassiem, a local journalist and the founder of The Pop-up Library Cape Town
explains that it has always been her dream to roll out the project in camps, as many
poor children need to walk far distances to access libraries to complete school tasks, or
simply for the love of reading.
“I started The Pop Up Library – Cape Town in 2017 with the aim to bring the world of
reading to those in need, specifically to children in underprivileged areas,” she explains.
“My project is rolled out every weekend in informal settlements with an aim to
encourage children to read from an early age and to better their literacy skills. I am
joined by a group of passionate volunteers who include second and third-year students
in all fields of study.
“Many of the children that we work with have to walk far distances, or to other
communities, to access a library. By bringing my team into their camp, it makes things
easier for them, and most of all put a smile on their faces at all times.”
Cassiem says all funds raised through her crowdfunding page will strictly cover costs for
containers that will be used as library structures, tables, chairs, bookshelves, books,
educational games and stationery among other items.
“I plan to reach my target by the end of September 2019, and hope that the libraries
will be usable by December, in time for the school holidays.
“The children we work with come from a poor background and are not able to see the
world outside their ‘shack-surrounded’ community filled with drugs and gangsterism.
“By donating towards this project, you are helping our team bring the world of reading
to those who are unable to access libraries across the city. You are also helping them
improve their reading and writing skills and giving them hope for the future,” she adds.
The three informal settlements in Cape Town have already been identified. However, if
Cassiem’s target exceeds, she plans to build an extra pop-up library in another camp.
The public is urged to visit Cassiem’s crowdfunding page ( Click here )and to donate via
the fundraising platform.

