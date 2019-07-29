A case for sport

29 July 2019 9:56 PM

Guest : Prof Christo de Koning



The Case for Sport in the Western Cape study was launched at the University of Western

Cape (UWC). This extensive study - the only of its kind in the world - highlights the socioeconomic

impact of sport in the Western Cape, but the results and findings could be

implemented throughout South Africa and even the broader global community.

The study - which involved, among other things, sending questionnaires to 123 sport

federations in 2017 - found that sport has contributed R8,8-billion to the Western Cape

gross domestic product since 2012. In addition, it was established that the sport sector

supports 60 000 jobs in the province.

The number of registered sport participants for federations, 2012/2013, was 326,925.

That number increased by 26% to 413,171 over the period 2016/2017.

More than 368,000 school children have been registered for School Sport

by Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport.