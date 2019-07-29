Tonight with Lester Podcast

A case for sport


Guest : Prof Christo de Koning

The Case for Sport in the Western Cape study was launched at the University of Western
Cape (UWC). This extensive study - the only of its kind in the world - highlights the socioeconomic
impact of sport in the Western Cape, but the results and findings could be
implemented throughout South Africa and even the broader global community.
The study - which involved, among other things, sending questionnaires to 123 sport
federations in 2017 - found that sport has contributed R8,8-billion to the Western Cape
gross domestic product since 2012. In addition, it was established that the sport sector
supports 60 000 jobs in the province.
The number of registered sport participants for federations, 2012/2013, was 326,925.
That number increased by 26% to 413,171 over the period 2016/2017.
More than 368,000 school children have been registered for School Sport
by Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport.

