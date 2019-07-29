BeautifulNews

29 July 2019 10:03 PM

Guests :

Ashley Layland

Ashley Layland had her eye on the prize. Having read the wind just right, the sailor

maneuvered her little boat into prime position and raced to the finish line. She was so

close when out of nowhere, a competitor’s boom struck Layland on her head.

The 11-year-old was rushed to hospital, the fear of what could follow accompanying

her. A blow to the brain can cause a concussion or even be fatal. Fortunately for

Layland, the damage only affected soft tissue in her head. But it didn’t lessen the

trauma of the experience.

Facing the open water after the accident was a challenge for the young sailor. Layland

had to wear a neck brace, and contracted hypothermia. But just 10 days away from her

first national regatta, Layland chose to adopt a brave perspective.

A year later, the Mossel Bay local represented South Africa at the 2017 RS Tera World

Championships in France, fighting to compete despite her boat filling up with water.

This year, the now 14-year-old qualified to race at the RS Tera World Challenge Trophy

in Sweden. Proudly sporting her specialised sailing helmet, Layland refuses to let

anything take the wind out of her sails. Despite her tender age, Layland understands

that real power lies in staying true to your passion, even in the face of unexpected

obstacles.

Willem Van Zyl

Most people stiffen at the sight of a beady-eyed, slithering snake. Not Willem Van Zyl.

When speaking about the different species, his voice reflects a calm usually reserved

for benign creatures. This is because Van Zyl knows snakes don’t pose a threat if people

know how to handle them. As cities expand into their natural habitats, the scaly reptiles

appear more regularly in residential spaces. While panic is understandable, putting

yourself or the snake in harm’s way isn’t the only option.

The professional snake handler rescues venomous and non-venomous species from

people’s homes. When Van Zyl responds to a call, he arrives with his snake hook,

containers, and the most powerful anti-venom – education. Because the fear snakes

conjure poses a serious threat to their well-being, Van Zyl gives talks on how to

approach further interactions with the creatures. To spread easy-to-understand

information on conservation, he also posts videos online detailing the particular species

and the protocols of every rescue.

Based in Cape Town, part of Van Zyl’s efforts include relocating venomous snakes to

bushy areas a few kilometres out of the city. They play the role of both predator and

prey in the ecosystem, so their safety is vital.

Rachael Sylvester

Rachael Sylvester wants to transform humanity – starting with a dog’s life. The sheer

number of strays on the street troubled her, especially when so many people have the

ability to assist. In 2014, Sylvester established Sidewalk Specials, a foster-based

organisation that saves canines from neglect, abuse, and euthanasia. Based in Cape

Town, the initiative doesn’t operate from a shelter but rather an extensive network of

temporary homes. Sylvester relies on the kindness of strangers to take in rescues until

they find permanent families.

Iain Robinson

Words will change the world. For Iain ‘Ewok’ Robinson, they’re the method to his genius.

A graffiti artist and hip-hop maverick, Robinson is most prominently known as a spoken

word activist. Through this medium, he tackles subjects such as racial politics,

oppression, and the climate crisis. With carefully positioned inflections, Robinson seeks

to provoke our perceptions of social issues. His work is grounded in a profound

philosophy: creativity is powerful enough to stir humanity.

The poet has built his repertoire observing global challenges and weaving words that

bolster his beliefs. Raised in a socially conscious family, Robinson learnt to be aware of

what others face. A graffiti artist since the age of 15, he realised that he needed to speak

up too. Hip-hop and rap provided a means of expression. But after attending a spoken

word performance by artist Jonzi D, Robinson committed to taking his use of language

to the next level.