Tonight with Lester Podcast

Unemployment figures


Guests : Xolile Mpini
              Charles Maisel

According to Stats SA the unemployment figure for the second quarter of 2019 is up to
29 %. This means there are about 6.7 million unemployed South Africans between 15
and 64 years.
The Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga had the highest unemployment rate in the
country. Limpopo and the Western Cape have the lowest unemployment rate, at 20.3%
and 20.4% respectively.
The survey revealed the Western Cape’s unemployment rate was down 0.3 percentage
points. The unemployment rate decreased year-on-year in the province, dropping from
20,7% in the second quarter of 2018, to 20,4% in the second quarter of 2019.
              

#BeautifulNews

29 July 2019 10:03 PM
A case for sport

29 July 2019 9:56 PM
Pop Up library

29 July 2019 9:25 PM
Murray Hunter

29 July 2019 9:13 PM
Gangs, Guns & Army

29 July 2019 8:31 PM
Early spring flowers

28 July 2019 11:07 PM
Yoga for kids in Gang Communities

28 July 2019 10:46 PM
10 killed despite army deployment

28 July 2019 9:52 PM
Ramaphosa takes on NEC

28 July 2019 9:38 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Cele promises to find Senzo Meyiwa’s killers
Police Minister Bheki Cele said a special investigating team was appointed and the police would solve the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.
Semenya to miss Doha worlds after Swiss court ruling
Caster Semenya's representatives said: 'A single judge of the Swiss Federal Supreme Court reversed prior rulings that had temporarily suspended the IAAF regulations'.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane seen amplifying ANC battles
Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was plucked from relative obscurity when she was appointed public protector in 2016, denies playing politics.

