According to Stats SA the unemployment figure for the second quarter of 2019 is up to
29 %. This means there are about 6.7 million unemployed South Africans between 15
and 64 years.
The Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga had the highest unemployment rate in the
country. Limpopo and the Western Cape have the lowest unemployment rate, at 20.3%
and 20.4% respectively.
The survey revealed the Western Cape’s unemployment rate was down 0.3 percentage
points. The unemployment rate decreased year-on-year in the province, dropping from
20,7% in the second quarter of 2018, to 20,4% in the second quarter of 2019.
Unemployment figures
