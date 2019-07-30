Lavender Hill football coach

30 July 2019 9:40 PM

Guest : Mark Nicholson



When ex-drug addict Mark Nicholson decided to turn his life around, he decided he

would do it not only for the benefit of himself and his family, but also to make a

difference in Lavender Hill, where he has lived for the past 26 years.

Since 2003 Mark and his wife Shireen Nicholson have been changing the lives and

minds of the youth in Lavender Hill by providing sporting opportunities for children

from the area.

Through his Lavender Hill FC Soccer Club, Mark provides coaching for boys and girls

aged nine to 21 years old. The club is registered with the South African Football

Association – Cape Town (SAFA-CapeTown). Their project, through which they also offer

children basic life skills and other activities to keep them off the streets, is not a

registered non-profit organisation and so they have battled to secure funding.

Mark says that because the children need an incentive to keep them on the team, he

and his wife try their best to give them a meal after their games are played.