Guest : Mark Nicholson
When ex-drug addict Mark Nicholson decided to turn his life around, he decided he
would do it not only for the benefit of himself and his family, but also to make a
difference in Lavender Hill, where he has lived for the past 26 years.
Since 2003 Mark and his wife Shireen Nicholson have been changing the lives and
minds of the youth in Lavender Hill by providing sporting opportunities for children
from the area.
Through his Lavender Hill FC Soccer Club, Mark provides coaching for boys and girls
aged nine to 21 years old. The club is registered with the South African Football
Association – Cape Town (SAFA-CapeTown). Their project, through which they also offer
children basic life skills and other activities to keep them off the streets, is not a
registered non-profit organisation and so they have battled to secure funding.
Mark says that because the children need an incentive to keep them on the team, he
and his wife try their best to give them a meal after their games are played.
Lavender Hill football coach
