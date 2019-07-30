Tonight with Lester Podcast

Lace Up


Guests : Irafaan Abrahams and Faisel Jacobs

Irafaan Abrahams and Faisel Jacobs founded their Non-profit orgainisation Lace Up for
Change in 2016 to help the less fortunate. The two runners started The Boeber Run to
fund their Lace Up for Change activities. Irafaan and Faisel use the money raised to buy
school shoes for disadvantaged school kids. They have donated school shoes
to Bramble Way Primary School and Thornton Primary, they are now aiming to provide
the learners of a Manenberg school with shoes and socks.

