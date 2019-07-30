30 July 2019 10:02 PM

Guests : Irafaan Abrahams and Faisel Jacobs



Irafaan Abrahams and Faisel Jacobs founded their Non-profit orgainisation Lace Up for

Change in 2016 to help the less fortunate. The two runners started The Boeber Run to

fund their Lace Up for Change activities. Irafaan and Faisel use the money raised to buy

school shoes for disadvantaged school kids. They have donated school shoes

to Bramble Way Primary School and Thornton Primary, they are now aiming to provide

the learners of a Manenberg school with shoes and socks.