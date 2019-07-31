Tonight with Lester Podcast

Pastor Omotoso Trial


Guest : Devon Koen

Allegations that the state was withholding vital information to allow the defence team
of alleged sex pest Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso to prepare a fair defence and that
a vague charge sheet was being used to prosecute him and his two co-accused were
made in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday.
Claims by defence attorney Peter Daubermann on behalf of Omotoso, 60, and his coaccused
Lusanda Sulani, 36, and Zukiswa Sitho, 28, that the state did not bother to
investigate and determine specific dates and placed of claims of alleged rape and
human trafficking of at least 21 young women were some of the main reasons for
Daubermann to file an application to the court to make an order to compel the state to
provide further particulars to the 97 charges the trio face ranging from rape to human
trafficking and racketeering.

EWN Headlines
DA's vote of no confidence attempt against Zandile Gumede fails
DA's vote of no confidence attempt against Zandile Gumede fails

The party planned to use Wednesday’s council sitting to initiate steps for the mayor to be removed following her arrest in May as well as other service delivery issues.
Sars suspends 3 senior execs accused of misconduct
Sars suspends 3 senior execs accused of misconduct

Sars said this was part of an ongoing comprehensive review of the whole parastatal’s leadership initiated by the Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.
Moyo: Old Mutual broke the law for not allowing me to work
Moyo: Old Mutual broke the law for not allowing me to work

Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo was at the insurance provider's head office in Sandton on Wednesday after the High Court in Johannesburg ruled that he be reinstated.
