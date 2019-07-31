Pastor Omotoso Trial

Guest : Devon Koen
Allegations that the state was withholding vital information to allow the defence team
of alleged sex pest Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso to prepare a fair defence and that
a vague charge sheet was being used to prosecute him and his two co-accused were
made in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday.
Claims by defence attorney Peter Daubermann on behalf of Omotoso, 60, and his coaccused
Lusanda Sulani, 36, and Zukiswa Sitho, 28, that the state did not bother to
investigate and determine specific dates and placed of claims of alleged rape and
human trafficking of at least 21 young women were some of the main reasons for
Daubermann to file an application to the court to make an order to compel the state to
provide further particulars to the 97 charges the trio face ranging from rape to human
trafficking and racketeering.
Devon Koen
