31 July 2019 9:32 PM

Guest : Dr Sweta Patnaik



"Basically, in life, rule of thumb: if you don't absolutely have to clean anything, don't

clean it." Fashion designer Stella McCartney said this in an interview with the Observer this

weekend, adding that she picked up the tip while working for bespoke tailors on

London's prestigious Savile Row. Instead, she says, the "rule" is to "let the dirt dry and

you brush it off". It may have been a throwaway comment at the end of the interview, but something about this line stuck with readers - many of whom have been doing several loads of laundry a week. So does she have a point? Is it better to avoid washing your clothes?

Joining us on the line for this discussion is DR Sweta Patnaik from the CPUT Department

of Clothing & Textile Technology.