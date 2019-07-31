Guest : Colin Webster
16 year old Kyle " Bugha" Gierdorf walked away with a $3 million first prize at the first
Fortnite World Cup in New York . The popular game for those not in the know is a a
survival game where 100 players fight against each other in player versus player combat
to be the last one standing.
Competitive gaming is big business and you can even gain Provincial & National colours
in South Africa. Colin Webster from MINDSPORTS SA joins us on the line from
Johannesburg.
Gaming for a living
