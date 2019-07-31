Tonight with Lester Podcast

Gaming for a living


Guest : Colin Webster

16 year old Kyle " Bugha" Gierdorf walked away with a $3 million first prize at the first
Fortnite World Cup in New York . The popular game for those not in the know is a a
survival game where 100 players fight against each other in player versus player combat
to be the last one standing.
Competitive gaming is big business and you can even gain Provincial & National colours
in South Africa. Colin Webster from MINDSPORTS SA joins us on the line from
Johannesburg.

Dr Sweta Patnaik

31 July 2019 9:32 PM
Legal Hour - William Booth

31 July 2019 9:02 PM
Pastor Omotoso Trial

31 July 2019 8:42 PM
Lace Up

30 July 2019 10:02 PM
Lavender Hill football coach

30 July 2019 9:40 PM
Unemployment figures

30 July 2019 8:58 PM
#BeautifulNews

29 July 2019 10:03 PM
A case for sport

29 July 2019 9:56 PM
Pop Up library

29 July 2019 9:25 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
DA's vote of no confidence attempt against Zandile Gumede fails

The party planned to use Wednesday’s council sitting to initiate steps for the mayor to be removed following her arrest in May as well as other service delivery issues.
Sars suspends 3 senior execs accused of misconduct

Sars said this was part of an ongoing comprehensive review of the whole parastatal’s leadership initiated by the Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.
Moyo: Old Mutual broke the law for not allowing me to work

Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo was at the insurance provider's head office in Sandton on Wednesday after the High Court in Johannesburg ruled that he be reinstated.
