Tonight with Lester Podcast

Parly Rugby Team


Guest : Nick Koornhof

Did you know that the Parliament of South Africa has it's very own rugby team that
competes in their own Parly Rugby World Cup every four years against other
Parliamentary teams in the country where the actual Rugby World Cup is being held,
this year they will travel to Japan.
Joining us on the line is Nick Koornhof, honourary captain of the Parly Rugby team

Clowns Without Borders

Clowns Without Borders

1 August 2019 9:59 PM
Hiking with Tim Lundy

Hiking with Tim Lundy

1 August 2019 9:02 PM
Gaming for a living

Gaming for a living

31 July 2019 9:56 PM
Dr Sweta Patnaik

Dr Sweta Patnaik

31 July 2019 9:32 PM
Legal Hour - William Booth

Legal Hour - William Booth

31 July 2019 9:02 PM
Pastor Omotoso Trial

Pastor Omotoso Trial

31 July 2019 8:42 PM
Lace Up

Lace Up

30 July 2019 10:02 PM
Lavender Hill football coach

Lavender Hill football coach

30 July 2019 9:40 PM
Unemployment figures

Unemployment figures

30 July 2019 8:58 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Durban’s Aerotropolis making progress: Economic Development MEC
Durban’s Aerotropolis making progress: Economic Development MEC

Economic Development MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the area would become a trade hub, offering modern residential areas and recreational facilities.
Post Office closing some branches to cut costs
Post Office closing some branches to cut costs

According to the organisation's corporate plan for the past year, the state-owned entity last made a profit in 2006 and has recently been kept afloat by government subsidies.
Most shacks rebuilt following Masiphumelele fire
Most shacks rebuilt following Masiphumelele fire

Almost 1,300 people were left destitute following Sunday night's blaze that swept through an entire section of the township.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us