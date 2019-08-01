1 August 2019 8:33 PM

Guest : Nick Koornhof



Did you know that the Parliament of South Africa has it's very own rugby team that

competes in their own Parly Rugby World Cup every four years against other

Parliamentary teams in the country where the actual Rugby World Cup is being held,

this year they will travel to Japan.

Joining us on the line is Nick Koornhof, honourary captain of the Parly Rugby team