Tonight with Lester Podcast

Hiking with Tim Lundy


Guest : Tim Lundy

Problem Scenario
* Bad weather on the way
* a group of 3 boys
* Only one backpack with 2 jerseys and 1 rain jacket.
* 1 cellphone with only 20% batt life left
* No head lamps
* No map
* There is a strong rope of 15m
* A space blanket
* None of them know the route or there current position when one of them slips and
falls about 20m.
* They all in their 20's and fit
* The guy that has fallen is barely conscious. His two friends can't reach him where he
has fallen.
* It's 5:30pm now and the rain has started to fall. The temperature is starting to drop
quickly.
* What should the two friends do?

Parly Rugby Team

Parly Rugby Team

1 August 2019 8:33 PM
Gaming for a living

Gaming for a living

31 July 2019 9:56 PM
Dr Sweta Patnaik

Dr Sweta Patnaik

31 July 2019 9:32 PM
Legal Hour - William Booth

Legal Hour - William Booth

31 July 2019 9:02 PM
Pastor Omotoso Trial

Pastor Omotoso Trial

31 July 2019 8:42 PM
Lace Up

Lace Up

30 July 2019 10:02 PM
Lavender Hill football coach

Lavender Hill football coach

30 July 2019 9:40 PM
Unemployment figures

Unemployment figures

30 July 2019 8:58 PM
#BeautifulNews

#BeautifulNews

29 July 2019 10:03 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Post Office closing some branches to cut costs
Post Office closing some branches to cut costs

According to the organisation's corporate plan for the past year, the state-owned entity last made a profit in 2006 and has recently been kept afloat by government subsidies.
Most shacks rebuilt following Masiphumelele fire
Most shacks rebuilt following Masiphumelele fire

Almost 1,300 people were left destitute following Sunday night's blaze that swept through an entire section of the township.

Ramaphosa must not act against Gordhan just yet - lawyer
Ramaphosa must not act against Gordhan just yet - lawyer

Lawyer for Pravin Gordhan, Michelle le Roux, argued that if the court compelled Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against her client and the review succeeded, the president would have acted for nothing.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us