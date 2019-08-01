Hiking with Tim Lundy

1 August 2019 9:02 PM

Guest : Tim Lundy



Problem Scenario

* Bad weather on the way

* a group of 3 boys

* Only one backpack with 2 jerseys and 1 rain jacket.

* 1 cellphone with only 20% batt life left

* No head lamps

* No map

* There is a strong rope of 15m

* A space blanket

* None of them know the route or there current position when one of them slips and

falls about 20m.

* They all in their 20's and fit

* The guy that has fallen is barely conscious. His two friends can't reach him where he

has fallen.

* It's 5:30pm now and the rain has started to fall. The temperature is starting to drop

quickly.

* What should the two friends do?