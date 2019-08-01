Guest : Tim Lundy
Problem Scenario
* Bad weather on the way
* a group of 3 boys
* Only one backpack with 2 jerseys and 1 rain jacket.
* 1 cellphone with only 20% batt life left
* No head lamps
* No map
* There is a strong rope of 15m
* A space blanket
* None of them know the route or there current position when one of them slips and
falls about 20m.
* They all in their 20's and fit
* The guy that has fallen is barely conscious. His two friends can't reach him where he
has fallen.
* It's 5:30pm now and the rain has started to fall. The temperature is starting to drop
quickly.
* What should the two friends do?
Hiking with Tim Lundy
