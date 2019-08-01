Guest : Sibusiso Khambule
Sussie Mjwara
Clowns without Borders South Africa (CWBSA) will be creating a new show focused on
positive parenting skills. These free performances will tour Cape Town to encourage
parents, caregivers, adolescents and children to explore and nurture relationships
within their family.
The show will be designed to encourage families to think about how to work together
within the home, as well as how to create a safe and encouraging environment. They
will motivate families to participate in the 10 – 12 week parenting Teens programme
that will be taking place throughout the spring.
Joining us in studio is the team leader and Director Sibusiso Khambule and artist Sussie
Mjwara
Clowns Without Borders
