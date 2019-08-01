1 August 2019 9:59 PM

Guest : Sibusiso Khambule

Sussie Mjwara



Clowns without Borders South Africa (CWBSA) will be creating a new show focused on

positive parenting skills. These free performances will tour Cape Town to encourage

parents, caregivers, adolescents and children to explore and nurture relationships

within their family.

The show will be designed to encourage families to think about how to work together

within the home, as well as how to create a safe and encouraging environment. They

will motivate families to participate in the 10 – 12 week parenting Teens programme

that will be taking place throughout the spring.

Joining us in studio is the team leader and Director Sibusiso Khambule and artist Sussie

Mjwara