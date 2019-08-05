Beautiful News

5 August 2019 8:31 PM





Luke Koeries

Luke Koeries had a great legacy to live up to. His father was a policeman and

community leader in the crime-ridden area of Ocean View in the Cape Flats. Growing

up, the young boy couldn’t wait to follow in his father’s footsteps. But when his dad

passed on, nine-year-old Koeries was plunged into an emotional whirlwind. Instead of

succumbing to despair, he realised he could celebrate his father’s life. “I told myself I

need to stand up and make a positive difference,” Koeries says.

At the age of 17, while still in high school, he launched Kids Are Kids. With the NPO,

Koeries creates a safe environment for children in his hometown. Here, the fear of gang

violence keeps them indoors. Koeries disrupts this atmosphere by arranging outdoor

games, community events, and food drives. His projects are a light in the world these

kids are exposed to – and they’re encouraged by the teen’s energy. “It’s important they

have role models they can look up to,” Koeries says. More than a leader, Koeries is the

big brother who shows them a different way of life. “You can see a change in the kids,”

he says. “They just want to be involved.”

With his dad’s example before him, Koeries is motivated to continue making a

difference. “I want to inspire others the way my father inspired me,” he says. Today, the

19-year-old is renowned in the community for his initiative. By spurring on the dreams

of others, he’s realised his own. “Becoming a good role model to those who don’t have

one changed my life,” Koeries says. He’s proof that being a pillar of positivity can uplift

generations.

Khris Njokwana

Khris Njokwana whips and flips the soccer ball with the ease of a hacky sack. Fusing

lightning dexterity with intense agility, he sends the ball flying in the air before catching

it on his shoulder. Njokwana is a freestyle footballer – a profession that has taken

blood, sweat and tears. But hours of practice and copious bruises and cuts have led the

way to perfection. Today, Njokwana’s sleights of hand and foot are landing him in the

record books.

Njokwana is no newbie to soccer, having played since the age of six. Yet he frequently

got in trouble with coaches for his preference for tricks. “Truthfully, I never thought I

was good enough to be a pro footballer,” Njokwana says. But freestyling, which uses the

whole body to accomplish stunts, allowed him independence and self-expression.

Njokwana began performing at taxi ranks, earning money and harnessing his talent.

When esteemed player and coach Professor Ngubane came to Langa, Njokwana was

inspired to pursue a career in football. “I thought, if he can do it maybe I can do it,” he

says. Seeking the artistic side of soccer, Njokwana established himself as a competitor

on the freestyle circuit.

In 2018, Njokwana broke the Guinness World Record for controlling a soccer ball

dropped from the highest altitude. He successfully caught a ball released from a height

of 37.4 metres and kept it above the ground for five moves. From busking in Langa to

becoming a record-breaking freestyler, Njokwana shows that it’s not about winning

against others, but pursuing your own measure of success. “The only person I am in

competition with is myself,” Njokwana says. Why stick to the limits when you can

change the game?

Chante Herries

A massive transformation is taking place in Chante Herries’ salon – and not just for

those getting their hair done. Some of the stylists who work here have a background of

drug addiction, and the impact it’s had on their lives has been quietly devastating.

“What these women have gone through has taken away so much of their self-esteem,

their confidence, their self-love,” Herries says. But in between the roar of the blow dryer,

the chatter and laughs, change is in motion.

At Heavenly Hair Studio in Parkwood, Herries offers apprenticeships to women who’ve

been in rehab. The matter is close to her heart – both her parents and siblings suffered

from drug use. It strengthened Herries’ empathy for the women’s experiences, and

motivated her desire to do something about it. “I felt I had to help them,” she says. “We

needed to make a difference in our community and set an example.” By training these

women in hairdressing and beauty therapy, Herries empowers them and provides

valuable life skills.

The salon has become a safe space for women to break the cycle of drugs. “Since the

start of this programme, the change I have seen has been phenomenal,” Herries says.

The stylists have remained sober, regained their confidence, and developed a sense of

purpose. As a transgender woman, Herries knows that believing in yourself can be the

first step towards a happier life. “Being judged for who I am has made me the strong

female that I am today,” she says. Herries shows up at her hair salon determined to cut

out the scourge of drugs and brush away their damaging effects. She’s creating the kind

of beauty that goes beyond looks.

Faith Mamba

Music was the first sign of Faith Mamba’s bright future. She didn’t know much about

melodies – except that they provided her with the warmth she yearned for. After

Mamba’s mother passed on, her grandmother was diagnosed with cancer. Foreseeing

the impending outcome, the matriarch placed the young girl in an orphanage. When her

grandmother died, Mamba was left to face life on her own. “It felt like my whole world

had gone quiet,” she says. Social workers and caregivers reached out by offering Mamba

a host of recreational activities. In sonorous sounds, she discovered profound comfort.

It was while attending a student concert at the Durban Music School that Mamba

noticed the saxophone. Her newfound interest drove her to enrol at the institution.

There, the shiny gold instrument fast became her favourite and enabled Mamba to

channel her emotions. “I wasn’t able to express what I was feeling all the time,” she says.

“Music really helped process everything.” During her adolescent years, she focused her

energy on rehearsing elegant compositions.

Mamba’s dedication has turned her life into a symphony. Today, the university student

has reached Grade 6 in Classical Music and remains loyal to the family that supported

her. “Everyone eventually finds somewhere they belong,” she says. “For me, it was the

Durban Music School.” Using her saxophone, Mamba is creating her own repository of

resilience against adversity. As long as she has an instrument in hand, she’s home.